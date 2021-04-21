Colder than average in Kansas City as another freeze warning looms

A day after Kansas City saw 3.5 inches of snow fall at Kansas City International Airport, temperatures will remain on the cool side Wednesday, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be a pretty nice afternoon,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “No snow in the forecast for today, but it is going to be colder than average with our afternoon highs struggling to get warmer than 50 to 52 degrees.”

Overnight, temperatures plunged to 32 degrees Friday morning, according to observed weather conditions at KCI.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 67 degrees with an average low of 46 degrees.

“We’ll have another freeze warning tonight into tomorrow morning,” Ritter said. “After that, that’s the last of the cold weather for quite some time.”

Rain returns to the metro area later in the day Thursday with showers expected to ramp up after midnight into Friday morning. Rain chances will continue throughout the day on Friday, she said.

“Friday may be a little bit of a soggy finish to the week,” Ritter said. “But then as we slide into our weekend, it does look like we’ll continue that warming trend and it really carries over into next week where we’re going to be talking about 80s by next Monday.”

