KCPD, Kansas City leaders, community react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Kansas City community leaders and activists reacted after the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

A jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in death of Floyd last summer.

Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May. Floyd’s death led to protests across the country. Hundreds turned out for days in Kansas City.

Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Twitter that “This was the right result — accountability.”

His post continued: “George Floyd should be alive today, as should many others. I appreciate the jury’s work. Now we must continue ours. Keep up the pressure.”

State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, a Kansas City Democrat on the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, said in a statement that, “This conviction feels like a monumental and important step towards equality for communities of color who have experienced violence and discrimination at the hands of law enforcement for far too long.“

She added: “Our caucus hopes this ruling brings some measure of justice to Floyd’s family and friends.”

The Kansas City Police Department said in a statement that it supports “the criminal justice process and the outcome in which it resulted in this case. The announcement of the verdict will spark powerful emotions in our community. Everyone is entitled to express those emotions and make their thoughts heard. It is the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s mission to safeguard and protect the Constitutional rights of all individuals participating in First Amendment activities and assemblies.”

“There’s no question in the African-American community, we’ve been holding our breath not just for only for the past year, but for the last 400 years,” Rev. Darron Edwards, who leads the Heart of the Matter, said in a statement. “This is the first time it’s good to inhale justice has been served not only for George Floyd but for African-American people around the world.”

