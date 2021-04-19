Snow still expected Tuesday morning amid Kansas City cold snap

The Kansas City metropolitan area is under a winter weather advisory Monday night through Tuesday morning as below-freezing temperatures and some snowfall is expected in the forecast, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

The advisory begins at 10 p.m. Monday and lasts until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, said Frank, who provides weather updates for The Star. Snowfall is predicted to occur between midnight and 6 a.m., Frank said.

“This is short-lived, but it’s something you probably didn’t want to see in April,” Frank said.

Accumulation is predicted to possibly affect area roadways between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday, Frank said, with snowfall totals as high as two inches. Frank said there might be slushy roads earlier in the day but predicted everything would clear out by the afternoon as temperatures are expected to reach a high of 41 degrees.

Looking at the week ahead, Frank said frozen mornings will likely be the most impactful for area residents, saying the early freezes could be harmful to plants. Frank said temperatures next week will be significantly higher, with temperatures expected to reach 70 degrees by Sunday and closer to 80 degrees Monday.