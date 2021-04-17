Weather News
Snow may come to Kansas City, weather service says: ‘We were hoping it wasn’t true’
Winter is not leaving Kansas City alone just yet: The metro may see a slight accumulation of snow and slushy roads Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
High temperatures are only expected to reach between 40 and 45 degrees, with lows hovering around freezing, the weather service tweeted.
“We have heard the murmurs out there,” the tweet said. “We were hoping it wasn’t true. Alas, it may be true that snow is on the way.”
The wintry mix possible Tuesday would follow a weekend of expected thunderstorms.
The weather service warns roads may become slushy and hazardous Tuesday. Snow accumulation is most likely on elevated and grassy surfaces.
“Stay tuned,” it tweeted.
