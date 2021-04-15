Kansas City to see a little sunshine before next storm system moves in bringing rain

Kansas City’s streak of sunny, dry days will be ending Thursday as the next storm system begins to move into the area, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Today, temperatures spiking in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees as we enjoy little sunshine before waves the clouds move into Kansas City in advance for next weather system,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Cold start to the day... Grab some layers before heading out the door! We will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/7zUg6Mj6hZ — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) April 15, 2021

That system will bring chances of rain to the metro for Friday with some of that rain lingering around into the day on Saturday, she said.

“At the onset of this, yes there’s some light rain showing up on our latest model run but east winds cutting in bringing in that dry air at the surface level will likely evaporate some of this moisture as it attempts to get going early in the day” Friday, Bogowith said. That’s not to say we couldn’t have a few showers out there but the bulk of this holds off until closer to the lunch hour on Friday.”

The rains will engulf the entire area Friday afternoon, making the evening commute look very soggy, she said. Northwest winds will return Saturday keeping temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Rain will linger into Saturday as well, with some areas southeast of downtown Kansas City having a chance for rain into the evening.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach into the upper 50s. The long range forecast is showing that temperatures will briefly jump into the upper 60s on Monday before plunging to around 50 degrees as the next front arrives in Kansas City Tuesday along with more chances of rain, she said.

