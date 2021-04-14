‘Extraordinary grief’: Child killed in rural Johnson County crash was 8 years old

The child killed Monday in a four-vehicle crash near Gardner in rural Johnson County was identified as 8-year-old Callie Dilks, according to an online fundraising page set up on GoFundMe. GoFundMe

The child killed Monday in a four-vehicle crash in rural Johnson County was 8 years old, according to an online fundraising page that has raised more than $20,000 for the family.

Restoration Church in Gardner organized the GoFundMe on behalf of the family of Ricky and Amanda Dilks, saying it was a “time of extraordinary grief” for them. Funds raised will be used to cover funeral costs for their daughter — Callie Dilks — and other family expenses.

“Please keep the Dilks family in your prayers,” the church said.

Cash or checks made out to the Dilks family can also be mailed to church offices at The ARC, 132 E. Main St. in Gardner.

Crash near Gardner

The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 175th Street and Four Corners Road, which is just west of Gardner.

Callie was one of three children in a maroon SUV that was headed north on Four Corners Road. The SUV was struck in the intersection by a roofing truck that was headed west, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shelby Colburn said during a news conference Monday.

The force of the collision pushed the SUV into another pickup truck, which then struck a van, she said.

Callie was killed in the crash. The two other children and the driver of the SUV were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Colburn said. She said everyone inside the SUV was from the same family but would not elaborate how they were related.

No one else was injured in the crash.

No further information, including the cause of the crash, will be released until the investigation report is completed, Colburn said Wednesday.

Terry Simpson, who lives at the intersection where the crash occurred, said on Monday that he saw the SUV pass his house going “pretty fast.”

By the time he got to the front door to see if the driver was going to stop, the crash already had happened. The sound of the collision was like a big echo, he said.

The speed limit in the area is 45 mph, but drivers run at least 10 mph faster through the area, Simpson said. There’s also a blind spot at the intersection for calls coming from the east.

“The intersection needs to be visible and it is not at all,” he said. “A car headed north at the stop sign, you cannot see it until you come up over the crest of the hill there.”