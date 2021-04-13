‘Not bad for April’: Cooler than average conditions expected in Kansas City

The stretch of cooler than normal temperatures is expected to continue Tuesday in the Kansas City area, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, it’s going to be about 60 degrees after some of you see a little bit of patchy frost this morning,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “So a little cooler than average for this time of the year, but still not bad for April.”

The average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is the mid-60s.

A cool afternoon expected in Kansas City! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/QieXScdOdn — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) April 13, 2021

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 the next couple of days before they drop into the lower 50s for the weekend. There will also be the potential for some patchy morning frost.

“As we look ahead to Friday, first thing in the morning there may be a little bit of light rain already moving in, but the better chances for rain to become widespread and heavier will exist during the later parts in the day,” Ritter said.

“The second half of Friday looks pretty soggy. Friday night looks soggy. And heading into Saturday morning we’ll still keep a mention of rain in the forecast.”

The rain will be moving out of the metro area Saturday afternoon, she said. But it will be a lot cooler with highs in the lower 50s in the forecast for the weekend, Ritter said.

