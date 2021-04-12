Local

4-vehicle crash in Johnson County near Gardner kills 1 person, injures 3 others

One person died and three others were injured when four vehicles collided at an intersection near Gardner, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to the crash shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 175th Street and Four Corners Road, which is west of Gardner in rural Johnson County, said Shelby Colburn, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Further details of the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service