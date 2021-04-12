4-vehicle crash in Johnson County near Gardner kills 1 person, injures 3 others

One person died and three others were injured when four vehicles collided at an intersection near Gardner, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to the crash shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 175th Street and Four Corners Road, which is west of Gardner in rural Johnson County, said Shelby Colburn, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Further details of the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.