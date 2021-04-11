‘You still want some long sleeves around’: Temps will soon fall below average in KC

Sunday will be the last warm day in Kansas City this week as temperatures drop below average beginning Monday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“This afternoon, hopefully you can get outdoors because it’ll be a great day with sunshine, with light wind,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Sunday is expected to see high temperatures in the mid-70s come 4 p.m.

“But we will see a really quick cold front coming through this evening and we really won’t notice any impact until we head towards tomorrow and really the entire workweek,” Countee said.

The forecast for the workweek will be chilly as clouds start to filter in Monday and hang around through the end of the week.

The average temperatures this time of year are typically in the mid-60s, Countee said. But next week, the temperatures will hardly reach into the 60s.

“And we’re going to struggle to get that warm,” he said, noting that the highest temperature for the coming workweek will be Monday, at 62.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will see lows just a couple degrees shy of freezing, dropping into the mid-to-high 30s.

“So you still want some long sleeves around,” Countee said. “Hopefully you didn’t pack away too many of that fall and winter weather gear.”

A chance for rain returns Friday and Saturday.

“Those temperatures will start to rebound, but I still think we’re locked into the 50s and 60s into next week as well,” Countee said of next weekend. “We don’t see the 70s return to Kansas City until possibly the last couple of days of April. Hopefully we’ll start to see improvement though as we flip over to May.”

