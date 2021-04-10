Soggy, dreary Saturday in store for Kansas City. But sunshine will return soon

Sunshine and warm temperatures will return to Kansas City after a rainy Saturday, FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee said.

Saturday will be “pretty soggy, pretty dreary,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

By 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, Kansas City had already picked up almost a half inch of rain.

Kansas City has already picked up 0.45" of rain since midnight (as of 6AM). That makes the 4th consecutive day KC has gotten over 0.25" of rain. That ties the 11th longest streak on the 133-year record. And, ties the longest streak (4 days) in the month of April.#AprilShowers — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 10, 2021

The best chance for heavy showers will be east of Kansas City, though light rain will remain in the area through much of the afternoon.

Countee said the rain will start to wrap up around 5 p.m., though lighter rain will hang around to the east. By midnight, he said, the clouds will start to break up.

Sunday looks “bright and sunny,” Countee said. “We’ll see a big change of pace.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Temperatures on Sunday will warm up into the 70s, with a high of about 73 degrees, according to the weather service.

After Sunday though, clouds and cooler temperatures move back in.

“We cool things back down right around the upper 50s and low 60s,” Countee said. “We’ll see more clouds coming in as we work our way through Friday. That’s when our rain chance starts to go back up a little bit with our next system.”

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP