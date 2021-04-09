Rain predicted to hit Kansas City on Friday night, linger until Saturday afternoon

The Kansas City area is expected to see its next round of rain starting Friday night, leading to heavier showers very early Saturday morning that could last well into the afternoon, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said.

Earlier rain showers are predicted to be intermittent. But between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday, Lauria said heavy rainfall and possibly some thunderstorms would roll over the city and linger as late as 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re going to get a pretty good rain out of this — anywhere from about a half an inch to maybe an inch and a half,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “And there could be a few pockets of even heavier totals south and southeast of Kansas City.”

In the immediate metro and to its west, Lauria said things should start to dry out after 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to warm up to the 50-degree range around that time, Lauria said.

“Thankfully, with all of this happening, we’re not concerned about severe weather for the next four to five days,” Lauria added.

Lauria predicted Sunday’s weather would be “perfect” with clear skies and a high of 75 degrees. In the long- range forecast, several mornings next week are expected to be in the mid- or high-30s with the possibility of frost, he said.