Man found guilty of murder in April 2018 stabbing of father in Independence

Independence police investigated a double homicide in 2018 after two men were found dead inside an apartment in the 3500 block of South Lynn Court.

A Jackson County jury on Thursday convicted a Kansas City man in the fatal stabbing of his father in 2018.

Curtis Lee, 42, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Independence police arrested Lee about 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Lynn Court. They found two brothers, Charles and Clyde Burtin, who were dead with stab wounds.

A large knife with dried blood was also found inside.

Lee told police that his father and uncle were arguing and that his father stabbed his uncle. He said he pulled the knife out of his uncle before going into his father’s room and sharing a cigarette. Lee said his father told him “it’s going to be you or me,” before he stabbed his father.

The jury recommended a sentence of life without parole and 15 years for the armed criminal action conviction, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Lee’s sentencing is scheduled for June 24.

