More off-and-on rain will make for gray, soggy day in Kansas City area

Keep that wet weather gear handy as rain is expected to fall off and on throughout the day Thursday in Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to be talking about more off-and-on rain, more cloud cover and temperatures that are going to be topping out around 50 degrees,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Forecast wise, it does look like we’re going to stay pretty soggy and rather gray and much cooler than average for just one more day.”

The normal high for this time of year in Kansas City is in the lower to mid-60s. Rain will finally start to depart Thursday evening, moving off to the north and east.

“We will get a chance to dry out,” Ritter said. “For tomorrow, it looks fantastic. We’re going to round out the week on a high note but then on Saturday, rain chances return, cooling us down a little bit.”

High temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees on Friday and around 60 on Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday along with warmer temperatures. High temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the mid-70s.

“We’ll repeat the ups and downs depending on if you have rain or not in the forecast ahead,” Ritter said.

