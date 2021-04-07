Kansas City weather forecast shows more off-and-on rain, cooler temperatures Thursday

Kansas City area residents should prepare for more off-and-on rain with cooler temperatures and a bit of a breeze for the better part of Thursday, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The high for the day is expected to be in the lower 50s, Lauria said, with rain chances expected throughout the day — especially during the daylight hours. He said there is a decent band of rain to the west of the metro that’s expected to rotate through the area eventually.

“Now it may not be raining for the entire metro for the entire day,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “But it’s just going to be one of those real iffy days to try to do anything outside.”

Across the region, Lauria predicted some areas would be overcast with clouds while others would see light rains come and go. He said hopefully the rain clouds will begin to circulate away and “things start to dry out” by around 5 p.m.

Friday’s weather is expected to be better during the daytime with temperatures expected to reach the 70s, Lauria said, though cooler temperatures and another storm system might arrive by nightfall. That storm system could linger through the early part of Saturday, Lauria said.

Sunday is expected to be clearer with a high of 75 degrees “after a chilly start,” Lauria said.

In the long range forecast, Lauria offered a warning to area gardeners, saying there could be some light freezes next week.