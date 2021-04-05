Kansas City expected to see warmer Tuesday, possible severe storms by Wednesday

Residents of the Kansas City metropolitan area can expect higher temperatures and wind on Tuesday and the possibility of severe storms beginning by nightfall or early Wednesday morning, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures Tuesday are predicted to be in the 80-degree range with some early-morning cloud cover that’s expected to break up during the afternoon, said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Developing thunderstorms are expected in central Kansas around nightfall, Lauria said, and there is a possibility of severe weather reaching the metro area late Tuesday or the early morning hours of Wednesday.

“I can’t rule out maybe some severe weather with these storms as they move in very early Wednesday morning,” Lauria said.

Rain is predicted throughout Wednesday with temperatures starting in the 60s but dropping to the 50s during the afternoon. Thursday is expected to be chillier in the 50s, Lauria said, though he said the weekend weather is “looking pretty good right now” with temperatures expected in the 60s and 70s.