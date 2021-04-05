Kansas City metropolitan area adds nearly 150 COVID-19 cases, one new death Monday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 145 COVID-19 cases for a total of 142,332.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases rose to 94, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average was 88 and two weeks ago it was 78.

The number of patients hospitalized for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System fell to seven Monday from 10 patients on Friday. Three of those patients were being treated in the intensive care unit and two were on ventilators.

Wyandotte County reported one additional death since its last update. Johnson County reported two fewer deaths compared to last week. The current total number of deaths across the metro is 2,098, according to The Star’s data.

On Monday, Kansas confirmed 303,227 cases of the virus including 4,927 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Kansas has distributed 1,754,460 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,373,913 shots have been administered, which covers roughly 30.7% of the state’s population.

In Missouri, there have been 491,133 reported cases of the virus including 8,504 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.3%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state has administered 2,710,012 doses of the vaccine, with 27.9% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 3,766,895 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the U.S., more than 30.7 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 555,226 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.