Royals

Royals rally, set franchise record for runs in a season opener in 14-10 win over Rangers

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler celebrates with his teammates after blasting a home run during Thursday’s opener against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler celebrates with his teammates after blasting a home run during Thursday’s opener against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Royals somehow managed to turn one of the worst imaginable starts to a season into a historically good performance and an overwhelming celebratory event on Thursday for their first game in front of fans in Kansas City since September 29, 2019.

The first three innings consumed 1 hour, 54 minutes, included 15 runs, 20 hits, an error and a pair of outfield assists.

Royals ace Brad Keller matched his shortest career start and gave up six runs on nine hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He did not record a strikeout and threw 51 pitches in recording his four outs.

However, the Royals new-look offense burst out of the starting gates with a 15-hit performance that included three home runs on their way to a 14-10 win over the Texas Rangers in front of an announced 9,155 at Kauffman Stadium.

The game took 4 hours, 26 minutes, the longest nine-inning game in Royals history. It ended with a blast from the past as Royals reliever Greg Holland gave way to Wade Davis, who had signed a minor-league contract this winter. Davis earned his first save for the Royals since 2016.

Profile Image of Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball for The Star. A native of the Northeast, he’s covered high school, collegiate and professional sports for The Lowell Sun, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Allentown Morning Call and The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s won awards for sports features and sports columns.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service