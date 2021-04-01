Royals rally, set franchise record for runs in a season opener in 14-10 win over Rangers

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler celebrates with his teammates after blasting a home run during Thursday’s opener against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Royals somehow managed to turn one of the worst imaginable starts to a season into a historically good performance and an overwhelming celebratory event on Thursday for their first game in front of fans in Kansas City since September 29, 2019.

The first three innings consumed 1 hour, 54 minutes, included 15 runs, 20 hits, an error and a pair of outfield assists.

Royals ace Brad Keller matched his shortest career start and gave up six runs on nine hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He did not record a strikeout and threw 51 pitches in recording his four outs.

However, the Royals new-look offense burst out of the starting gates with a 15-hit performance that included three home runs on their way to a 14-10 win over the Texas Rangers in front of an announced 9,155 at Kauffman Stadium.

The game took 4 hours, 26 minutes, the longest nine-inning game in Royals history. It ended with a blast from the past as Royals reliever Greg Holland gave way to Wade Davis, who had signed a minor-league contract this winter. Davis earned his first save for the Royals since 2016.