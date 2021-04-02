‘Won’t be as windy’: Warm, breezy clear weekend predicted in Kansas City metro

Kansas City metro residents can expect warm, clear and breezy weather this weekend as the next chance of rainfall is not expected until sometime next week, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Saturday is predicted to have a high of 75 degrees, Lauria said, with milder winds than in recent days. He said there will be some breeziness, though, with possible gusts reaching a speed of around 20 to 25 mph.

“It won’t be as windy as the weather on Friday, but there will still be a breeze out there,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach 78 degrees, Lauria said, marking the first 80-degree range weather since October. Higher humidity is expected to be noticeable on Monday and Tuesday, he added.

On the long range look, Lauria said there’s a slight chance of rain Tuesday, but the next possibility of severe weather will come Wednesday. He said there could be some thunderstorms in the area as the weather is expected to cool off toward the end of next week.