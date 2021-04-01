Weather News
As Kansas City metro recovers from freeze warning, temperatures warm up over weekend
After Kansas Ctiy recovers from Thursday morning’s freeze warning, temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s, said FOX4 Michelle Bogowith.
The freeze warning was in effect Thursday until 9 a.m., said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. But thanks in part to sunshine and light winds, high temperatures should reach the mid-50s.
“The next several days featuring very windy breezy conditions,” Bogowith said, as temperatures rise into the upper 60s by Friday and into the upper 70s by Easter Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday’s high will be about 53 degrees. That’s followed by a high of 66 on Friday, 72 on Saturday and 78 degrees on Sunday.
Next week, Bogowith said, will be even warmer.
