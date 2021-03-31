‘Going to be a cold night’ in Kansas City as freeze warning takes effect

The Kansas City area is under a freeze warning Wednesday night with temperatures dropping to between 20 and 25 degrees, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The record cold for April 1 is 22 degrees, which is possible to match this year.

“I don’t think we’ll break it, but we could tie it. Because like I said it’s going to be a cold night,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Thursday afternoon will warm up and temperatures are expected to hit the mid 50s by first pitch of the Royals’ season opener at Kauffman Stadium just after 3 p.m.

Kansas City will see a lot of sunshine and “not a cloud to be found,” Lauria said. Winds will also be calmer than they had been earlier in the week.

“We’ll have a one-day wind break,” he said.

Friday sets off a weekend warmup with a high of 68 degrees. The first full week of April will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

