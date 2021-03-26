‘Nice weekend’: Kansas City expected to see sunshine after possible storms clear away

Kansas City area residents will have fairly nice weather this weekend after some possible storm activity clears away overnight, FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank said Friday evening.

Rain and thunder remained a slight possibility Friday evening in the northern and western reaches of the Kansas City region, said Frank, who provides weather updates for The Star.He added, though, that the latest trends suggested those storms might not affect the area at all.

(8pm Update) Showers and thunderstorms NW of the metro aren't severe at the moment and that looks to remain the case. This storms will gradually drift east at the entire system moves east as well. Areas north of the river have a better shot at rain overnight. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/9Ozt6HE6nP — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) March 27, 2021

Earlier reports predicted a marginal risk of strong storms north of Lawrence and the Hiawatha area and into northwestern Missouri on Friday.

For the weekend, Frank predicted a cooler Saturday morning that’ll reach a high around 63 degrees by noon before dipping back into the 50s by mid-afternoon. The rest of the weekend is expected to be dry with increased wind and sunshine on Sunday.

“It’s a nice weekend,” Frank said.