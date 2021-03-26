Hail, strong winds possible as storms fire up in northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

The last day of the work week will get off to a foggy start Friday in the Kansas City area, said to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the morning hours today until 10am, we have a dense fog advisory with metro areas included in this,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

For some locations, including Clinton and Ottawa, visibility will drop below half a mile.

Fog continues to be an issue around the area... Check out visibility in your location! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/oqmlnACwK3 — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 26, 2021

“Then as we move into the evening hours tonight, it’s going to be a fairly dry day until we get closer to sunset time,” Bogowith said. “Around 7 p.m., we’ll start to see showers and thunderstorms initiate in northeastern Kansas, kind of blowing up and exploding as that lifts off into northwestern Missouri during the late evening and overnight hours.”

There’s a marginal risk of stronger storms north of Lawrence, up through Hiawatha and into parts of northwestern Missouri. The main threats are large hail and strong, gusty winds.

“I can’t necessarily rule out a brief quick spin up — our chances are not zero but they are very, very low,” Bogowith said. “So that’s something we’re going to be watching off to our northwest in northeastern Kansas.”

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to the metro this weekend and heading into early next week. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday and the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday, according to Bogowith’s forecast.

The Opening Day of baseball for the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium “is looking great for Thursday, just a little on the cool side — highs in the upper 50s,” Bogowith said.

