Cool, soggy day ahead for Kansas City, but worst of rain will be south, east of metro

The Kansas City area faces another cool and soggy day as storms will bring rain throughout the day Thursday, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Grab the rain gear; it’s going to be soggy at times later today,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Other times it’ll just be cloudy.”

It will also be cool as temperatures will top out in the mid- and upper 40s, if not closer to 50 for some, she said.

Rain chances will be increasing mid-morning and lingering around into the afternoon. Grab the rain gear today! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/ZgyNZphhL1 — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 25, 2021

“So here’s how the day is going to pan out: This morning’s rain, while light in nature, will impact areas just west of town with more concentration south and east,” Ritter said. “Then as the afternoon unfolds, heavier rain will stay concentrated east of Kansas City.”

Rain will still be possible in the metro around lunch and for after school pickup, she said.

“But the worst of the rain is going to stay well removed off to the south and east of town,” she said. “By tonight into tomorrow morning, we’re clearing out and we’re actually going to get kind of cool overnight, dropping into the mid-30s.”

Temperatures recover into the lower 60s on Friday, Ritter said.

The average temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is around 60 degrees.