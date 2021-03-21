‘Get outside if you can before that rain comes’: Storms to follow sunny Sunday in KC

Sunday will be the last warm, sunny day for at least the next week in Kansas City as a consistent line of storms move through the metro beginning Monday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“Get outside if you can before that rain comes to kick off the work week,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The high temperature Sunday is expected to reach about 68 degree by 4 p.m., Countee said. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour might also accompany the sunshine.

Then comes the rain, beginning with “maybe a couple of sprinkles, a pocket of drizzle Monday morning,” Countee said.

“But as we head toward the evening hours, that rain will start to spread a little bit farther throughout Kansas City into western Missouri,” he said.

The greatest chance for a downpour will come later Monday on the Kansas side of the metro, just in time for the evening commute, Countee said.

Rain will probably continue throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning, with rain showers possible off and on throughout the day Tuesday.

Wednesday is the only day without rain in the forecast, but it’s also expected to be the coldest day this week, with a high in the low 50s.

“Come Thursday and Friday, that’s when we may have another system bringing additional rain,” Countee said.

