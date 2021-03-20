Kansas City metro records 64 new cases, no new deaths of COVID-19 on Saturday

Dozens of Medical personnel, who were stationed across a parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium, began administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination Friday morning. About 4,000 doses of the vaccine will be given per day both Friday and Saturday at the site. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas City area recorded 64 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and no new deaths.

The metropolitan area, which includes Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, has recorded 140,888 cases to date.

Thirty-four of the cases were added in Jackson County and 22 were added in Kansas City. Clay County also recorded eight new cases. No new cases were added in Platte County.

Johnson and Wyandotte counties do not report new data on weekends.

There have been at least 2,066 deaths of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The seven-day average for new cases was 115, as of Friday. One week ago, the average was 112 and two weeks ago, it was 103, according to data tracked by The Star.

On Friday, Kansas reported 299,510 cases including 4,842 deaths to date. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,347,550 doses of the vaccine and administered 967,877 doses, with 22.2% of the population having initiated vaccination, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

Missouri reported 483,183 cases including 8,310 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.3%.

The state has administered 2,015,825 doses of the vaccine, covering 21.7% of the population with at least one dose, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has received 2,849,985 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 29.7 million people have contracted the virus and more than 541,651 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.