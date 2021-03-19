Kansas City gets a weekend break from stormy weather, but rain may return next week

The Kansas City area will get a break from stormy weather this weekend, but rain showers are threatening to return early next week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“We are bringing back sunshine for the day today, and dry conditions,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We need the time to dry out especially after the bumpy week we have seen here in Kansas City.”

Golden sunrise this morning in the City of Fountains! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/xejCmhg3V9 — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 19, 2021

The weekend will kick off with sunny weather, with temperatures in the 50s on Friday, the low to middle 60s on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday, she said.

“It’s gonna be a good time to get that car wash in before our next round of rain returns into the start of early next week,” Bogowith said.

“We’re going to be tracking that late in the day on Monday.”

The rain will approach the metro from the west and southwest as a low-pressure system scoots closer and closer to Kansas City overnight.

“Rain showers will continue so a soggy morning commute expected for Tuesday,” Bogowith said. “Some of that rain could linger around into the evening commute for Tuesday as well.”

Temperatures will cool behind that storm system. It will remain cloudy as well into midweek. Sunshine returns Thursday, along with temperatures in the 60s, she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.