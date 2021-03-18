RideKC to provide shuttles to ‘mega’ COVID-19 vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium

RideKC announced it will provide free shuttles for eligible Jackson County residents to the COVID-19 “mega-vaccination” event at Arrowhead Stadium, according to a news release from the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

The shuttles are for people who already have appointments for the event on Friday and Saturday. People without proof of an appointment will not be allowed to board.

The service starts at approximately 8 a.m. with shuttles departing for the stadium every thirty minutes from the following locations:

▪ Linwood YMCA, 3800 Linwood Blvd.

▪ Macedonia Baptist Church, 1700 Linwood Blvd.

▪ Black Archives of Mid-America, 1722 E. 17th Terrace

▪ Guadalupe Center’s Pre-K facility, 5123 E. Truman Road

▪ Cleaver Family YMCA, 7000 Troost Ave.

▪ St. James United Methodist Church, 5540 Wayne Ave. (Bus Stop on Paseo)

▪ Brush Creek Community Center, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

▪ Southeast Community Center, 4201 East 63rd. St.

Those taking the shuttles to the event will receive their vaccinations while on the bus. There will be a short waiting period for monitoring. The shuttles will then return passengers to their pickup location.

Masks are required at the stops and on buses.

Parson announced the event last week. Organizers hope to administer 4,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots each day. The event will be run by two Missouri National Guard units staffing the stadium from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Jackson County Health Department is filling the available appointments with its existing wait list.

Earlier this week, The Star published a story containing tips to improve your chances of getting the COVID vaccine in the Kansas City area.