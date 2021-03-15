‘Things quieting down’: Severe weather threats clear KC metro, but more rain to come

After a Monday afternoon with some storms across the metro — including a brief tornado touchdown in southern Johnson County — Kansas Citians can expect “things quieting down” as severe weather conditions should not be an issue over the next several days, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Overnight tonight, it’ll be quiet. That’s a good thing. We don’t have to worry about severe weather for the next several days. That’s another good thing,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “The problem is, it’s not going to be perfectly dry.”

Tuesday is expected to be overcast with temperatures expected to reach a high of around 50 degrees, and another storm system could bring more rain by nightfall, Lauria said. He said to look for “an onslaught of rain” on St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday, with possibly one to two inches of rain heading into Wednesday evening towards Thursday.

“And it’s not out of the question on Thursday, we could see a little brief changeover to some rain and snow mixed in,” he added. “... So some wet snowflakes are possible on Thursday, especially during the first part of the day.”