2-year-old girl is safe after Amber Alert issued in St. Joseph, Missouri, police say

An Amber Alert was canceled Monday evening for a 2-year-old girl that police said was abducted in St. Joseph.

The child was found safe when the suspect responded to the St. Joseph Police Department after the Amber Alert was issued earlier in the afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police had said the girl was abducted before 3:40 p.m. from a residence in the 6200 block of Promenade Lane in St. Joseph. Men forced their way into a home and took her, according to the alert.

State police had been searching for Jeremiah LaTour, 29, and Amber Dawn Polachek, 32. Police said they were believed to be in a white 2013 GMC Acadia with the Missouri license plate EF1-S3G.

One of the suspects was believed to be armed, police said at the time.

Police asked anyone with information about the alert to call 911.