Tornado warnings: NWS advising some Jackson County residents to be on alert

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning covering southeastern Jackson County at 4:26 p.m. National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Kansas City issued tornado warnings for much of the surrounding metropolitan area Monday, advising residents in parts of Jackson and Cass counties in Missouri, and Johnson County on the Kansas side to remain on alert.

An alert was issued at 4:26 p.m. covering parts of Cass and Jackson counties. The impacted areas included Grandview, Belton and Loch Lloyd. It was set to remain in effect until at least 5 p.m.

Flying debris could be dangerous for those caught without shelter, the weather service said. Mobile homes are at heightened risk of being damaged or destroyed.

Other risks to homes could include damage to roofs and windows. Vehicles could also be affected. Tree damage is expected to occur.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for parts of Miami and Johnson counties in Kansas. There were reports from law enforcement, according to the weather service, that a tornado touched down near 199th Street and Switzer Road in rural southeast Johnson County, just south of Overland Park.

The Johnson County Emergency Management issued a statement via Twitter Monday at 4:54 p.m. saying the tornado warnings had expired. Residents were advised, however, to remain alert in case the situation changes.