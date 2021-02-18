Raymore police issue silver alert for 84-year-old man with dementia

The Raymore Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 84-year-old man who reportedly has dementia and other health concerns, according to a news release.

Clifford A. Johnson was last seen at the U.S. Post Office at 305 E. Mechanic Street in Harrisonville. He reportedly was confused and unable to state his name. He was driving a dark red 2005 Buick LaCrosse west on Mechanic Street, according to the release.

Johnson was described as a white male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. He has white hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or the car he was in is asked to call 911, the local law enforcement agency or the Raymore Police Department at 816-331-0530.