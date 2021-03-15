Tornado warning issued for Johnson County as thunderstorms fire up in KC metro

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a tornado warning for parts of Miami and Johnson counties in Kansas as severe thunderstorms fire up in the metro area. National Weather Service in Kansas City

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a tornado warning for parts of Miami and Johnson counties in Kansas as severe thunderstorms roll into the metro area.

The warning was issued shortly before 4 p.m. after radar indicated there was a rotation in the clouds, according to the warning.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was over Spring Hill in southern Johnson County shortly before 4 p.m., according to the weather service.

Areas under the warning include Overland Park, Olathe, Leawood, Spring Hill and Stanley. About 131,500 people are exposed to the possible threat, according to the weather service.

The storm was moving to the northeast at 25 mph and was capable of producing a tornado and quarter size hail, the warning said.

The weather service said flying debris would be dangerous to those caught without shelters. Other damage from the storm could occur to mobile homes, roofs, window and vehicles. Tree damage was also likely.

The warning was set to expire at 4:30 p.m.