Warm and windy Wednesday, colder weekend and some storms expected in KC metro

Kansas City’s unseasonably warm March is expected to continue into Wednesday afternoon before chilling down for a colder tail-end of the week with the possibility of some rain and thunderstorms into the weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Those winds tomorrow will be howling out of the south with a lot of clouds in the morning around 20 to 30, maybe 35 miles an hour,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “But as we get into the afternoon and the sun comes out, the temperatures are going to pop into the middle 70s and the winds are going to get stronger.”

He added that Wednesday is expected to be the last warm day “for quite some time.”

Wednesday morning is expected to remain dry, Lauria said, though light sprinkles are possible in the early hours. Winds could gust close to 50 mph during the afternoon before a cold front moves in during the evening. The front could produce strong storms, small hail and winds up to 50-60 mph, Lauria said.

For Thursday, the risk of rain is expected to clear away. But the rest of the week may be colder and rainier than Kansas Citians have been used to lately, Lauria said. High temperatures this weekend are expected around 50 with rain likely each day into Monday.