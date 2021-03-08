Storm front expected to move into Kansas City area Wednesday, bringing rain and wind

Kansas City will continue to see temperatures in the 70s for the next two days, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Tuesday’s high is 71, but clouds will move in during the morning, followed by a weather front Wednesday.

“We are also watching Wednesday evening and Wednesday night for the potential of some storms,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

Winds may reach 40 to 50 mph.

“We’ll start drying out on Thursday, hopefully we’ll get a little sunshine,” Lauria said.

But chances for rain continue through Sunday, which is the first day of Daylight Saving Time.

The weekend will be chillier with highs in the 40s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.