Blustery conditions expected in Kansas City as brewing storms to bring waves of rain

Blustery and warm conditions will continue in the Kansas City area Tuesday ahead of an active weather pattern that is threatening to bring waves of rain through the weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Today it’s going to be a another warm, but also a very windy afternoon with our highs climbing back up into the 70s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll have increasing clouds as the day progresses and wind speeds are going to be gusting above 30 miles per hour at times. It is going to be a blustery afternoon, but a dry one.”

It's going to be a warm & windy day in KC! Look for highs to soar into the middle 70s! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/itH7Tm7tBc — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 9, 2021

Weather conditions, however, will begin to shift overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as dry weather will evolve into some rain to the north of Kansas City. The rainfall will be mainly after midnight with northern Missouri having the best chance for minor accumulations, Ritter said.

“Then tomorrow night into Thursday, there will be a cold front settling in, moving across the region, producing rain and thunderstorms mainly Thursday morning,” Ritter said. “This will continue to progress off to our south and east Thursday afternoon, ushering in some cooler weather bringing an end to the 70s after tomorrow afternoon.”

It will be noticeably cooler as waves of rain will be pushing through the metro. Friday morning is looking soggy too with the greater chances for heavier rain expected on the south side of Interstate 70, Ritter said.

“Heading into the weekend more rain, more thunderstorms possible with afternoon highs closer to average heading into early next week,” Ritter said.

The average temperature for this time of year in the Kansas City area is 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

