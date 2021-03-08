Thunderstorms to bring waves of moderate to heavy rain showers to Kansas City

Conditions in the Kansas City area will get off to a nice start Monday, but thunderstorms will bring waves of rain, some heavy at times, to the metro by for the second half of the week and will continue into the weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be back up into the lower 70s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “It’s going to feel pretty nice outside. It’ll be breezy as well with wind speeds gusting above 20 to 30 miles per hour.”

The start of week will be quiet with the nice weather conditions continuing through Tuesday.

“But Wednesday into Thursday, that’s when things will start to get a little more active,” Ritter said. “That’s when we’re going to introduce some rain and thunderstorm chances to our forecast and then once they get here, they won’t be leaving the forecast all the way through the weekend.”

For some to the north, the off-and-on rain, some heavy at times, starts early morning Wednesday.

“But really Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening as a front move through, that’s going to bring our rain and thunderstorm chances up and maybe even a few stronger storms especially on the north side of our viewing area,” Ritter said.

“We’ll start out Thursday morning rainy and then finish the day pretty dry before our next wave arrives on Friday.”

Periods of very heavy rainfall is possible off-and-on through the weekend. Along with the storms, temperatures will trend cooler climbing in the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a Red Flag Warning from noon to 6 p.m. for areas southwest of the Kansas City area. The warning means gusty winds and low humidity have created conditions were fires could develop and spread rapidly. Outside burning is not recommended.

While severe weather is not anticipated with this week’s thunderstorms, some of the storms could be strong and the heavy rains could lead to localized flash flooding.

