Burn ban in effect Sunday across Kansas City metro as wind gusts could reach 35 mph

A red flag warning, which restricts outdoor burning, is in effect across the metro from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“With the warm, dry weather that we have today, it’ll also be pretty windy, so mix all that together and we have some fire danger to talk about,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star. “And we’re probably going to stay pretty dry and windy throughout the next couple of days, at least early on this week.”

Sunday’s high is expected to reach about 72 degrees by 4 p.m., with winds around 20 miles per hour and clear skies.

According to the National Weather Service, fires could spread rapidly Sunday due to the low humidity and high wind speeds, which could reach up to 35 miles per hour across parts of the metro.

It will be a warm and breezy day...good for a lot of outdoor activities but, burning will not be one of them! Avoid all burning today as fire danger is very high and a Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon through 6PM. pic.twitter.com/sBFY7naGxP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 7, 2021

“Over the next four days, that warm, dry and windy pattern will kind of turn a little stormy as we head toward late Tuesday, probably Wednesday as well,” Countee said.

Monday through Wednesday will likely see high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, with some chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

The best chance of storms will come Wednesday evening into Thursday, Countee said, making for a “pretty stormy middle of the week.”

The temperature will drop Thursday, and stay in the 50s, as a high, into the weekend, with the chance of rain lingering into at least Saturday.

“All in all, get outside, enjoy the warmth, because it will be wrapping up as we head towards the end of the week.”