Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned warehouse in Kansas City, Kansas
Firefighters were battling a blaze Friday afternoon at an abandoned warehouse in Kansas City, Kansas, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported shortly after 11:15 a.m. at a warehouse at 451 S. 26th Street, according to PulsePoint, an online emergency alert app.
The building is listed as abandoned and has excessive roof damage that left the building at salvage value, according Wyandotte County appraisal records.
The 2020 appraised value was a total of $244,290, of which only $6,860 was for the building, according to the records.
This story will be updates as more information becomes available.
