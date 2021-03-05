Local

Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned warehouse in Kansas City, Kansas

Firefighters were battling a blaze Friday afternoon at an abandoned warehouse in Kansas City, Kansas, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported shortly after 11:15 a.m. at a warehouse at 451 S. 26th Street, according to PulsePoint, an online emergency alert app.

Firefighters battle a warehouse fire at 451 South 26th Street in Kansas City, Kansas Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

The building is listed as abandoned and has excessive roof damage that left the building at salvage value, according Wyandotte County appraisal records.

The 2020 appraised value was a total of $244,290, of which only $6,860 was for the building, according to the records.

This story will be updates as more information becomes available.

