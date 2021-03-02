Just a drill: Tornado alerts in Kansas City part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week

The sound of sirens and text alerts on Tuesday morning in the Kansas City area puzzled some people as clear, sunny skies didn’t hint at severe weather.

Don’t worry. It was just a drill.

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week and the outdoor sirens in Kansas and Missouri were sounded to get people ready for the upcoming severe weather season. The Emergency Alert System also sent out a text to people’s cell phones saying ”take shelter now.” The text did not indicate it was a drill.

The NWS in Kansas City tweeted at the same time: “Drill ** Drill ** Drill. This is a tornado DRILL.”

“If this were an actual tornado warning, consider what you would do to shelter and stay safe,” the tweet said. “Let’s spread the message as if it were a real tornado warning by retweeting to show the power of social media.”

The drill, however, didn’t go off quite as planned. The alert to people cell phones read:

“TORNADO WARNING in this area until 10:15 AM. Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The weather service later sent out an explanation on Twitter that the warning was properly coded as a “TEST tornado warning.”

“But somewhere in the Wireless Emergency Alert System chain, the message was misinterpreted as an actual warning and sent it out that way,” the weather service said. “We are looking into the cause.”