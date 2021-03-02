Temperatures to soar into the 60s in Kansas City as dry weather persists all week

The Kansas City area will continue its run of warm and dry weather on Tuesday as plenty of sunshine is expected in the metro, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be back well above average,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Afternoon highs are going to soar back up into the lower 60s. The average high this time of the year is 49.”

The warm stretch of weather continues all week, with temperatures returning to the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a few degrees cooler.

“As we look ahead to the rest of the week, it looks pretty quiet,” Ritter said. “The only spot that would have some nuisance weather on Friday would be well southwest of Kansas City. Here in the metro we should stay mainly dry.”

Areas that will see the greater chances of rain will be mainly towards Lawrence, Ottawa, Garnett and Emporia as the storm system passes to the southwest of the Kansas City area.

“That’s about as close as the rain gets,” she said. “Quickly we clear out behind this chance for rain on Friday and see more sunshine and more warm weather as we climb through the weekend back into the 60s.”

Temperatures will be near 70 degrees at the start of next week.

