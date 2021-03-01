March gets off to a quiet start in Kansas City with ample sunshine expected all week

It will be a quiet start of the month for Kansas City as sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s are expected this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to be dealing with ample sunshine, a very quiet start to the month and our forecast will take us back up into the middle 50 — so a little bit above average,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The normal temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“As we go through the rest of the week, we stay quiet all the way until the end of the week and even then it may be a stretch to get much of anything weather wise to talk about,” Ritter said. “Friday, we’ll have a glancing blow with a system. Extra clouds are expected but that’s about it.”

The weekend is looking nice with temperatures in the 50s and 60s expected, according to Ritter’s forecast.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.