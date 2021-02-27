‘Good week to get outside’: Sun and spring-like temperatures in store for Kansas City

The Kansas City area will see a good amount of sunshine and temperatures hitting 62 degrees by late afternoon Saturday, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

A cold front will move into the area overnight. Kansas City can expect a few light rain showers by 10 p.m., said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“We may have a rumble of thunder here, here and there,” he said.

Sunday will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees. It will be breezy following Saturday’s 20 to 25 mph winds.

The area will maintain highs in the 50s to 60s during the work week.

“So overall, a pretty good week to get outside and enjoy some spring-like temperatures in Kansas City,” Countee said.

