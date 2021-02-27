Weather News

‘Good week to get outside’: Sun and spring-like temperatures in store for Kansas City

The Kansas City area will see a good amount of sunshine and temperatures hitting 62 degrees by late afternoon Saturday, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

A cold front will move into the area overnight. Kansas City can expect a few light rain showers by 10 p.m., said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“We may have a rumble of thunder here, here and there,” he said.

Sunday will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees. It will be breezy following Saturday’s 20 to 25 mph winds.

The area will maintain highs in the 50s to 60s during the work week.

“So overall, a pretty good week to get outside and enjoy some spring-like temperatures in Kansas City,” Countee said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith is an editor and multimedia journalist. She began at The Star in January 2020 after she graduated from the University of Kansas in December with degrees in journalism and humanities.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service