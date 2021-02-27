Local

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run while crossing US 71 in Kansas City, police say

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning at U.S. 71 Highway and Gregory Boulevard, Kansas City police said.

Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman with KCPD, said the woman was crossing the northbound lanes of the roadway when she was hit just after midnight. The vehicle left, going north, and has not been located.

The victim, identified as an adult woman, died at the scene, police said.

