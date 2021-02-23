KC has ‘turned a corner’ as temps neared 70 on Tuesday. ‘Iffy’ rain chances to come.

Kansas City may be nearly done with cold winter temperatures, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Tuesday’s high hit 69 degrees, said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“When you think about these last couple of weeks, we’ve really turned a corner,” Lauria said. “And there are no signs of any of that arctic air coming back anytime soon.”

Tuesday’s high temperature was also the warmest daily high since Nov. 19, according to the National Weather Service.

Kansas City International reached 69 degrees today (nice), making it the warmest daily high temperature since November 19th of last year. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 24, 2021

As for whether Kansas City is done with the cold temperatures, “we’ll see,” Lauria said. “March is a fickle month around here.”

Blustery winds out of the north will make for a cooler Wednesday, he said, as low clouds block out the sun. Wednesday’s high may reach around 45 degrees.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Lauria said two weak systems may move in Friday night and Sunday morning. But right now, “the rain chances are iffy,” he said, adding that the area may stay dry.

Friday’s high should be around 48 degrees. Three days of temperatures in the 50s will start Saturday, Lauria said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP