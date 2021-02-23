With no nuisance weather in forecast, here’s how warm it’ll get today in Kansas City

A week after Kansas City was in a deep freeze, temperatures on Tuesday are going to soar to levels that are more typical of late April, according to a forecast from FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we’re going to be soaring into the upper 60s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “It is going to be beautiful outside and our air temp is going to be well above average.”

The near 70-degree weather will be short lived though as temperatures return to what is more normal for this time of year in Kansas City. Typically, the metro sees highs in the upper 40s in late February, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“No nuisance weather is expected today, tomorrow, Thursday,” Ritter said. “Friday, if you live north of the river, specifically Friday night, we’ll have a chance for some rain but most of us won’t see a drop especially those living south of the metro.”

The chances for rain will be fleeting and very hit and miss as a quick hitting storm system zips through Friday night into Saturday morning, she said.

“The weekend looks dry and we’re going to warm back up again over the weekend with highs back into the 50s,” Ritter said.

