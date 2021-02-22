Kansas City may hit 70 degrees Tuesday, but cold front expected to move in Wednesday

Springlike temperatures around Kansas City will continue on Tuesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The temperature reached 60 degrees on Monday and Tuesday’s high is 69.

The last time the area had back-to-back days with 60-or-above temperatures was Dec. 9 and 10, according to Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if downtown hit 70,” Lauria said.

The last time Kansas City reached 70 degrees was Nov. 19.

More normal weather for February returns Wednesday when the high drops into the 40s.

“Cold front coming through,” Lauria said. “And there’s still quite a bit of snow north of Kansas City so as those north winds blow over the snow up along Iowa and Nebraska, that colder air will spill our way.”

Lauria said he is keeping an eye on a weak system Friday night that could bring some rain.

The weekend should be mild with highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

