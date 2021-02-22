‘Back above average’: Kansas City will see temps in the 60s to kick off the week

After several days of snow and bitter, dangerous cold, Kansas City is in for a week of spring-like temperatures, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we are going to see a nice warm-up,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll have plenty of sunshine, maybe a few fair weather clouds late in the day, and afternoon highs will be climbing into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.”

Monday will be about 53 by noon, then warm up to about 60 by 4 p.m. as temperatures head “back above average,” Ritter said.

Tuesday is supposed to be even warmer, with a predicted high of 67, despite temperatures dropping to 32 overnight.

High temperatures will stay in the 40s Wednesday through Friday before warming up again in time for the weekend.

The only chance of precipitation this week comes late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

“That’s our only big issue this week and even that is not going to be a huge issue with most of the rain that would fall happening while we’re sleeping or very early Saturday morning,” Ritter said.

Saturday has a forecast high of 52 and Sunday is looking at temperatures near 50.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.