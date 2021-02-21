Slick roads possible Sunday before temperatures begin to rise in Kansas City

Winter weather conditions Sunday morning could make bridges and overpasses slick in parts of the Kansas City region before temperatures rise in the afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

More precipitation is expected to move into the area as the day goes on, which will result in cold rain for most residents, said Frank, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Roads and sidewalks remain cold, which will allow “some slick spots to develop despite air temperatures hovering just above freezing,” according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Temperatures are expected to rise by 4 p.m. to 41 degrees. Temperatures will be in the 50s Monday and the 60s Tuesday, Frank said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.