‘Strong possibility’ of more power outages in KC area as freezing temps continue

As power outages continue to be possible across the Kansas City metro area, the metro could see a few inches of snow Wednesday morning, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures Tuesday morning dropped well below zero, said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. Across the metro, he said, temperatures were “to the likes of which we haven’t seen in many a decade here in this part of the country.” Tuesday’s recorded temperature of minus-13 degrees at Kansas City International Airport broke a previous record low for this date set in 1979 at minus-8.

The high on Wednesday is about 19 degrees.

A system moving from Texas and Oklahoma should bring snow to the area, Lauria said. That snow should continue until about noon Wednesday, with 1 to 2 inches expected in Kansas City. Areas to the south and east of the metro could see up to 3 inches and areas to the north could see around 1 inch.

Power outages are possible between 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Evergy posted on Twitter Tuesday evening. Later on Tuesday, Evergy posted that as the SPP increased to an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2, temporary outages are a “strong possibility” from around midnight to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

There’s still extreme stress on the SPP system caused by the continued unprecedented cold weather. Power plants throughout the region have been running at capacity for long periods. https://t.co/Iqswg4qVRs pic.twitter.com/wcF8ix0FnC — Evergy (@evergypower) February 17, 2021

The Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electrical grid across more than a dozen states in the central and western United States, posted on Twitter that the system will “continue to fluctuate” for around the next 48 hours and that more outages are possible.

SPP’s forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it's likely its system will continue to fluctuate between EEA levels for ~48 hours & may require issuance of controlled interruptions of service. We will send further notification if this is necessary. — Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 17, 2021

By Saturday and Sunday, Lauria said, temperatures should near 35 degrees. But by Sunday, another system bringing rain or snow is headed to Kansas City.

A list of Kansas City shelters can be found here. The Scott Eicke warming center at Bartle Hall is also open.

Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Twitter Tuesday night that all are welcome at Bartle Hall.

“Like you, I am concerned about our friends and neighbors as we experience a ‘strong possibility’ of further outages from @SPPorg from midnight through almost all of tomorrow morning, according to recent information from our utilities,” Lucas wrote.

He encouraged people to prepare with extra blankets and warming items and to be ready check on others overnight.

“I share your frustration over the recent challenges with SPP and the national failure in cold weather response and preparation,” Lucas wrote. “We will address those problems, but for now please help us ensure all remain safe through tonight and tomorrow and conserve energy as much as you can.”