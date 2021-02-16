Kansas City area faces rolling power outages as regional power grid emergency declared

Utilities that provide electricity to the Kansas City area warned that additional power outages were imminent Tuesday warning as the power grid that serves 14 states was experiencing a power shortage. Associated Press file photo

Electrical utilities that provide power to the Kansas City area warned that additional rolling power outages were imminent Tuesday morning as the grid that serves 14 states was experiencing a power shortage.

Evergy announced that it was resuming 30 to 60 minute rolling blackouts due to regional power supply needs as directed by Southwest Power Pool Inc., which manages the electrical grid across 14 central and western United States, including the Kansas City area.

Southwest Power Pool declared an energy emergency about 6:15 a.m. saying that system-wide power generating capacity had dropped below the demand for power due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas.

“We’ll be working with our member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of electric service throughout our region,” the company said. “This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”

Southwest Power Pool urged customers to conserve energy and follow their local utilities instructions regarding the potential for outages to their homes and businesses.

Evergy urged customers to turn down their thermostats, close blinds and shades to reduce heat loss through windows, change or clean furnace filters and turn off unnecessary lights and appliances.

The power grid emergency comes as already dangerous temperatures plunged even lower. Temperatures had dropped to -10 degrees shortly before 7 a.m. at Kansas City International Airport. Overnight wind chills were around -20 degrees.

Because of the dangerously cold conditions and the potential for rolling blackouts, school districts in the Kansas City area have declared a snow day, canceling classes, or have moved to remote learning for Tuesday.